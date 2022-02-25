Iowa to receive $174 million in landmark opioid settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is expected to receive $174 million over the course of 18 years as part of a landmark opioid settlement.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Friday announced the money will be split evenly between state and local governments.

The $26 billion opioid agreement with the country’s three major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson marks the second-largest multistate agreement in U.S. history.

A total of 52 states and territories signed on to the agreement. All 99 Iowa counties, and 43 cities, also signed on to the agreement.

Johnson & Johnson and the three distributors are expected to start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, with money going to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.

“The opioid crisis never should have happened. While we can’t change the past, we can look toward a future where those responsible for this tragic situation are held accountable. That is what this settlement does,” Miller said. “The funds from this agreement will go a long way toward addressing Iowa’s opioid crisis and provide help to those who need it.”

The Iowa Attorney General’s office said it is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and University of Iowa Health Care to determine how to use the settlement funds.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.