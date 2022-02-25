Show You Care
Ex-Iowa dog breeder faces state animal neglect charges

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
SEYMOUR, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa dog breeder accused of violating federal animal welfare laws scores of times over several months last year has been charged in Wayne County with several animal neglect counts.

Television station KCCI reports that 26-year-old Daniel Gingerich was charged with two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death and four counts of animal neglect with injury.

The misdemeanor counts are related to dead and sick dogs that had been in Gingerich’s care.

Last November, a federal judge permanently barred Gingerich from selling, breeding or brokering dogs in an agreement that ended the U.S. Agriculture Department’s lawsuit against Gingerich, who also agreed to give up 514 dogs kept in various locations around the state.

