In Dubuque and Cedar Rapids visits, Russian Ballet will “dance for peace”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the invasion of Ukraine, the upcoming performance by the Russian Ballet Theatre in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids will bring with it a message of peace.

The troupe is slated to perform at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on March 2nd and the Paramount Theater in Cedar Rapids on March 6th, less than two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought worldwide condemnation of many things Russian. However, the Russian Ballet Theatre is not associated with the Russian government but showcases “the breathtaking beauty of classical Russian ballet.”

The dancers who will perform in Cedar Rapids hail from several different countries, including Russia and Ukraine. After the invasion, the Russian Ballet Theatre changed its Facebook photo to a Ukrainian flag and posted a photo from its performance in North Carolina featuring the phrase “we dance for peace” on the curtain.

“Tonight’s show at the Carolina Theatre in Durham was very emotional for many reasons,” the Facebook post read. “It is hard to dance with tears on our eyes.”

This week, before the invasion of Ukraine began, the group posted a picture of the dancers and the countries they hail from, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and other former Soviet states or Soviet puppet regimes of Cold War-era Europe.

