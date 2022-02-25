Delivery driver said proposed legislation regulating thirds-party drivers concerns him

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Proposed legislation would regulate third-party delivery drivers like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grub Hub, requiring them to have contracts with restaurants while ensuring the food was properly taken care of.

However, one driver we spoke with said the legislation was worrisome. Brian Myers, a driver with DoorDash for the last three years, said he drives to make a little extra cash on the side.

“I do it all so my kids can have a little extra,” he said.

Myers was named ‘Dasher of the Month’ multiple times, said this law would mean he wouldn’t drive as much as he would like because his three kids oftentimes go along for the ride.

“I can’t afford childcare,” said Myers. “I am on disability and do DoorDash for extra money to help provide these guys with what they need around the home here.”

If the bill passes, Myer and other drivers would be prohibited from driving with other people in the car, smoking or vaping, bringing their pets along, and drivers would be required to keep the food at the proper temperature.

The bill would also require third-party companies to form a contract with the restaurant. Restaurant owners and people ordering the food could file a report with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office through the Consumer Protection Division. If the AG’s Office finds the complaint to be credible, an injunction can be filed against the delivery platform to pay to the injured restaurant all the profits that they derived from doing the delivery or damages resulting from any wrongful acts.

An injunction could also be filed for up to not exceeding three times the cost of the delivery.

“40% of restaurants in the state reported that they found their menu on someone else’s application,” said,” said Jessica Dunker, the President of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “The proposed law would protect businesses and their well-being.”

Dunker said she understood Myer’s concern, but the legislation was long overdue, and the issue was compounded during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at how we can protect the well-being of the people they’re delivering to as well as the restaurants,” said Dunker. “I would hope the childcare issues would be addressed at the state level.”

Myers said he wouldn’t stop driving for DoorDash, but said he would just have to drive a lot less to avoid breaking the law.

“I would just like people to understand the driver’s point of you,” said Myers. “When we’re out there driving, we’re trying to provide for our families, and sometimes our families have to be with us.”

