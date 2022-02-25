Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Crisis in Ukraine puts Iowa family’s adoption plan on hold

The crisis is hitting one Iowa family especially hard.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (WOI) - A Hiawatha family’s plan to adopt a 15-year-old from Ukraine has been put on hold after Russia attacked the country.

Jenna and Scott Breckenridge adopted three sons from Ukraine, who arrived just months ago, and they’re in the process of adopting a 15-year-old boy named Artem.

They were in the middle of the adoption process when Russia’s invasion began.

Artem had been living in an orphanage in Ukraine. He and the other kids at the orphanage have moved to a bomb shelter.

“At 5 a.m., he saw and heard rockets. Said the windows were shaking and there was a big flash. He said in Berdyansk, the airport was bombed,” Jenna said. “So that’s the city he’s in right now.”

Jenna and Scott say Artem’s case is time-sensitive. Once he turns 16 this year, he’ll age out of the system. That means he’d essentially be on his own if the adoption doesn’t go through.

Jenna said they have received heartbreaking texts from Artem, begging them to come take him away as quickly as possible.

The Breckenridges want people to remember the people, especially the children, caught in the middle of the crisis.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Truman State is a Hawkeye State
Iowa natives turn Truman State into a Hawkeye state
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust

Latest News

Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline
members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers pose after their first game of the season.
Granny Basketball League jamboree held in Cedar Rapids
People participated in the first Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Iowa of the year.
First Special Olympics Polar Plunge of the year held at Coralville Lake
Coralville Lake polar plunge.
Dozens take the plunge at Coralville Lake for a good cause
Iowa servicemember.
How families deal with a loved one's overseas deployment