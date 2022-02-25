Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clark nets 32, No. 21 Iowa women hold off Rutgers 87-78

Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers...
Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78.

The Hawkeyes had a 15-point lead late in the second quarter and took a 62-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

Shug Dickson’s second-straight jumper with a minute left made it 81-78. Clark found McKenna Warnock inside to make it 83-78 with 37.4 seconds to play. Rutgers then missed three shots on its next possession. Clark made two free throws with 10.4 to go, stole the ball and made two more from the line.

Czinano finished with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Warnock hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes.

Dickson had 19 points for Rutgers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs
Record snowfall recorded in Des Moines on Thursday
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’