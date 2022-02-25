Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district to reduce COVID-19 isolation period to 5-days

Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing(Stephanie Quirk)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reducing the isolation period for students who test positive for COVID-19, or have symptoms of the virus, from 10-days to 5-days starting on March 1.

However, the district said PK-12th grade students who return to school on day 6, after being fever free for 24 hours, will have to wear a mask through day 10.

Any students who choose not to wear a mask, will continue the full 10-day isolation period.

The district said it is still recommending students returning from isolation on day six while wearing a mask should socially distance when possible during breakfast and lunch.

For more information on the district’s changes, click here.

Gov. Reynolds ended the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Feb. 15.

