Cedar Rapids school district to reduce COVID-19 isolation period to 5-days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reducing the isolation period for students who test positive for COVID-19, or have symptoms of the virus, from 10-days to 5-days starting on March 1.

However, the district said PK-12th grade students who return to school on day 6, after being fever free for 24 hours, will have to wear a mask through day 10.

Any students who choose not to wear a mask, will continue the full 10-day isolation period.

The district said it is still recommending students returning from isolation on day six while wearing a mask should socially distance when possible during breakfast and lunch.

Gov. Reynolds ended the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Feb. 15.

