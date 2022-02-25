Athlete of the Week: Benton Community’s Jaiden Moore

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community Senior Jaiden Moore finished his high school career in style last Saturday night, becoming the first wrestler at his high school to win a state title in 37 years.

Moore won the 2A 125 pound crown with a 5-4 decision, finishing a 41-0 perfect season.

“I’ve been second and fourth before. I obviously wanted to get to that top step.” Moore said.

