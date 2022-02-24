Show You Care
Two found dead in rural Galena home Wednesday

(WSMV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALENA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in rural Galena on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call at about 1:44 p.m. and found 66-year-old Debra Welp and 62-year-old Danny Welp, who were later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the address of the home where the people were found, nor did they have any information on how they died.

Officials say they have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

The incident remains under investigation.

