Teen charged in Waterloo shooting that sends one to the hospital

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in the hospital and a teen has been arrested after a shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Waterloo police said they responded to a call about the shooting in the area of 617 Dawson Street at about 6:25 p.m.

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his left arm and left chest, and detained a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said their investigation concluded the teen was the shooter. He was charged with first degree robbery, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Allen Hospital and later airlifted to the University of Iowa hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.