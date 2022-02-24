Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Springville, North Linn keep their incredible seasons alive on their way to Des Moines

By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 1A powers Springville and North Linn have one thing on their mind: a state championship.

The two teams have combined for four state titles since 2016, Springville has three in 1A, North Linn has one in 2A.

This year, the Orioles and Lynx are on a collision course. With their wins, they will meet in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.

On Tuesday night, Springville beat Baxter, 87-54, while North Linn took down East Buchannan 62-41.

The North Linn boys also have their hopes alive for a state title, with a 63-30 win over Janesville Tuesday night to advance to the regional finals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Springville, North Linn, keep their incredible seasons alive on their way to Des Moines
Lexi Donarski
Joens double-double leads No. 9 Iowa State over Kansas 85-59
UNI vs Indiana State
Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State
Brockington
Brockington brings Iowa State back, tops West Virginia 84-81