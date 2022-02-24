Springville, North Linn, keep their incredible seasons alive on their way to Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 1A powers Springville and North Linn have one thing on their mind: a state championship.

The two teams have combined for four state titles since 2016, Springville has three in 1A, North Linn has one in 2A.

This year, the Orioles and Lynx are on a collision course. With their wins, they will meet in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.

On Tuesday night, Springville beat Baxter, 87-54, while North Linn took down East Buchannan 62-41.

The North Linn boys also have their hopes alive for a state title, with a 63-30 win over Janesville Tuesday night to advance to the regional finals.

