Snow moves in Thursday, Winter Weather Advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still expected to spread some snow into eastern Iowa Thursday afternoon and evening, likely making for a slick drive home from work and school.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa, starting at Noon. Find out the latest information on current winter weather alerts here.

With highs into the 20s, this will be a light, fluffy consistency of snowfall and not overly wet. Some minor blowing snow may occur in open areas as winds increase to around 10 to 20 mph during the evening.

Expect one to three inches of snow accumulation by the time the system wraps up late Thursday night.

Friday looks partly cloudy and chilly. This weekend will be pretty nice, with highs well into the 30s. Some 40s are also possible, depending on just how fast the snow melts.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area Thursday. Expect 1 to 3” for the entire area. (KCRG)

