Snow continues through the evening, slick roads likely

Light snow continues tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light to moderate snow continues through the evening and into the early morning hours of Friday, causing potential travel disruptions across the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entirety of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. For the latest on winter weather related-alerts, check here.

Snow could cause occasional reductions in visibility across eastern Iowa until it ends. Activity mostly winds down between about Midnight and 3:00 a.m. on early Friday morning. Some lingering flurries may still be found by daybreak on Friday, but the bulk of the accumulating snow will be done. Slick roadways are still likely during the snowfall period, with a low threat for blowing snow in open areas as winds blow between 10 and 20 mph from the northeast.

Find the latest road conditions in eastern Iowa here

Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches still expected across the entire viewing area. The snow will be light and fluffy in nature, making it relatively easy to move with a shovel or snowblower.

Get the latest weather-related closings, delays, and cancelations here

After precipitation ends, expect another cold day on Friday with highs only in the mid 20s. A warm-up begins on the weekend, with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

That warm-up continues gradually through the upcoming week. A small setback is possible toward midweek, before a surge of warmer air arrives toward the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend. This could come with a bit of rain, as well.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

