Quiet start to the day, snow moves in this afternoon and evening

Weather Advisory issued for the entire area
Today starts off dry and quiet, though we're still watching snow for the afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still expected to spread some snow into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening, likely making for a slick drive home from work and school. With highs into the 20s, this will be a light, fluffy consistency of snowfall and not overly wet. Expect one to three inches of snow accumulation by the time the system wraps up late tonight. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy and chilly. This weekend will be pretty nice with highs well into the 30s. Some 40s are also possible depending on just how fast the snow melts.

