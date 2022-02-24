Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Parents sue after man feeds baby at Des Moines hospital

A man is now charged after police say he fed someone else's baby at an Iowa hospital.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a child who was fed and changed by a stranger in a neonatal intensive care unit at a Des Moines hospital are suing the hospital and the man.

Police say the man entered the NICU at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and fed and changed the baby in December. The child was not injured.

The child’s parents were not in the area at the time.

The man, Adam Wedig, has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing. The parents say in their lawsuit that MercyOne did not have adequate security for the unit.

A spokeswoman said the hospital could not comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs
Record snowfall recorded in Des Moines on Thursday
Dubuque mother worried for family in Ukraine
Iowa woman worried for the safety of her family in Ukraine

Latest News

Elementary Students help other children in need
Wickham Elementary students organize donation of “bedtime boxes’ to children in need
The Heritage Area Agency on Aging has introduced a new way for people struggling to afford food.
New program aims to help elderly adults struggling to afford food
The Heritage Area Agency on Aging has introduced a new way for people struggling to afford food.
The Heritage Area Agency on Aging has introduced a new way for people struggling to afford food.
Russia Ukraine could hurt Iowa farmers
Russia Ukraine conflict may affect Iowa farmers
Elementary Students help other children in need
Elementary students create "bedtime boxes" to help other children in need