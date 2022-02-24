Officials say 1 person found dead in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials say one person has died in a house fire in Waterloo.

The Courier reports that the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.

Officials say an adult died in the fire, but have not released the victim’s identity.

Waterloo’s city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

