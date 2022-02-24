Show You Care
Officials say 1 person found dead in Waterloo house fire

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials say one person has died in a house fire in Waterloo.

The Courier reports that the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.

Officials say an adult died in the fire, but have not released the victim’s identity.

Waterloo’s city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

