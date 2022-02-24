Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

North Liberty preparing more money for new city hall project

Rendering of the new City Hall in North Liberty
Rendering of the new City Hall in North Liberty(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of North Liberty has announced that it is adding $900,000 to the construction of its new city hall project.

The city cites supply chain disruptions, inflation, and an increased cost of materials as reasons for the raise. The city will cover the cost with cash reserves and grants. The new projected cost is an estimate and may exceed the final cost of the project.

Bids for a contractor start in September while construction will begin next spring and be completed by 2024. Other city projects such as roads will not see a similar increase in the projected cost.

The project was initially projected to cost 9 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week

Latest News

The Red Basket Project's co-founder mentioned they distributed more than $58,000 in products to...
Dubuque non-profit partners with local organizations to make period products more accessible to middle and high school students
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
Impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict can be felt in Iowa
The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next...
Donations for Hawkeyes’ wrestling facility tops $25 million
Mental Health Liaison reflects on six months working with the Iowa City Police Department
Mental Health Liaison reflects on six months working with the Iowa City Police Department