North Liberty preparing more money for new city hall project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of North Liberty has announced that it is adding $900,000 to the construction of its new city hall project.

The city cites supply chain disruptions, inflation, and an increased cost of materials as reasons for the raise. The city will cover the cost with cash reserves and grants. The new projected cost is an estimate and may exceed the final cost of the project.

Bids for a contractor start in September while construction will begin next spring and be completed by 2024. Other city projects such as roads will not see a similar increase in the projected cost.

The project was initially projected to cost 9 million dollars.

