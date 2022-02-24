Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More snow on the way

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly conditions tonight lead to snow on Thursday. High pressure, to the northwest, keeps a northerly flow of air moving into the state. Overnight lows dip into the teens and single digits. A storm system crosses the Plains into the Mississippi Valley spreading a variety of precipitation from Minnesota to Louisiana. In Iowa, we are on the cold side of the system which means snow. Snowfall develops later on Thursday with an overall 1-3″ blanket of light and fluffy snow expected. As always this can cause slick driving conditions. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Joe Winters' latest update on the snow threat on Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, February 23
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet and cold today, snow returns tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast