More snow on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly conditions tonight lead to snow on Thursday. High pressure, to the northwest, keeps a northerly flow of air moving into the state. Overnight lows dip into the teens and single digits. A storm system crosses the Plains into the Mississippi Valley spreading a variety of precipitation from Minnesota to Louisiana. In Iowa, we are on the cold side of the system which means snow. Snowfall develops later on Thursday with an overall 1-3″ blanket of light and fluffy snow expected. As always this can cause slick driving conditions. Have a great night.

