Longtime ‘Jenny Camp’ in Muscatine scrambles to comply with state licensing requirements ahead of summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jennifer Brauns has been running ‘Jenny Camp’ from her family farm six miles west of Muscatine for more than two decades. The summer camp, which gives kids an outdoor experience and does not allow screen time, has a two-year waiting list.

Brauns says ‘Jenny Camp’ started small with just her children and their friends. It grew over time to 15 elementary kids and five middle school kids, for a total of 20 young people in her care. Brauns believed her low costs of $10 per day, and the fact that she operated solely in the summer, meant she was exempt from becoming a license childcare provider in the state. While her prices have increased to $15 a day since the pandemic, Brauns still thought she fit the DHS exemption for summer programming.

Last July, Brauns says she was reported to DHS for not having a childcare license. She applied for an exemption, but was denied.

“The program runs for 6 to 8 weeks over the summer and has been promoted as a ‘summer camp’. However, summer camps must be nationally accredited in order to be exempt from licensing in Iowa,” DHS said in a statement.

Now Brauns is working to modify the camp, which has long-standing traditions.

“I think that high quality childcare is kind of in the hands of the government and DHS and so to do their due diligence they need to visit and see the uniqueness of each situation because it’s not a one size fits all,” Brauns said.

