LGBTQ Archives and Library expanding into new location

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Right now, the LGBTQ Archives and Library in Iowa City is housed in the basement of the Wesley Center. This spring, a little over a year after it started, the Archives and Library will expand to a room in the Close House.

The LGBTQ Archives and Library was started by Aiden Bettine, an archivist at the University of Iowa, in January 2021. The Library started with a donation of about 1,100 books from the Des Moines Pride Center. Quinn Linzy, a volunteer at the library, said having a collection of books by LGBTQ authors and focused on LGBTQ characters was important for representation from an insider’s perspective. “It’s really powerful to be able to hear stories about people like me by people like me.”

In addition to contemporary literature, there are the archives. They include personal letters, copies of the magazine RFD from the 1970′s, and other materials. Ann Kreitman, Associate Director, said these pieces of history are only found by actively searching for them. “It’s a fact about queer history that if you want to learn about it, you have to go looking for it yourself.”

