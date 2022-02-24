Johnson County to use random selection to divide Direct Assistance funds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a plan to send assistance payments of $1,400 to randomly selected people who meet certain criteria.

It’s part of the county’s Direct Assistance Program, which is funded by Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Board of Supervisors said it is using random selection because it’s likely the number of applicants will exceed the available funds, and it wanted to give each individual an equal chance at being selected.

The county’s list of requirements for eligibility include a resident’s ability to demonstrate:

Identity

Residency in Johnson County since March 1, 2020

Low to Moderate annual income

At least one of the following COVID-19 impacts: Unemployment or reduction in work hours Food insecurity Housing insecurity Exclusion from federal stimulus payment(s) and/or expanded unemployment benefits Enrollment in eligible federal programs



“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in our community, and some people have experienced more economic hardship than others,” said Royceann Porter, Chairperson. “Over the last two years, people in our community have lost their jobs or were unable to work; were unable to pay for rent, utilities and childcare; were unable to feed their families. The Board of Supervisors is committed to doing what is best for those Johnson County residents who were most negatively affected by the pandemic.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.