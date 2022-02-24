Show You Care
Joens double-double leads No. 9 Iowa State over Kansas 85-59

Lexi Donarski
Lexi Donarski(Iowa State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led No. 9 Iowa State to an 85-59 win over Kansas.

The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games.

Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game. Lexi Donarski scored 21, Emily Ryan had 10 points and 11 assists, and Beatriz Jordao added 10.

