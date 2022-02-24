Iowa Senate passes massive income tax cut legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate voted 32-16 in favor of H.F. 2317, which if passed by the house and signed by Gov. Reynolds would significantly reduce individual and corporate income tax rates for Iowans.

The proposal would cut Iowan’s income tax rates down to 3.9% by 2026. It would exempt 401(k)s, pensions, and IRAs from state taxes, cut corporate taxes, and change Iowa’s corporate tax credits.

The new flat income tax rate would eliminate Iowa’s progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans.

