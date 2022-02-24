Iowa newspapers launch their own COVID-19 tracking site to replace the one the state shut down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the state decommissioned its coronavirus data website, Iowa newspapers are teaming up to create a site will serve as a central source of Iowa COVID-19 data.

The project will be a collaboration among members of the Iowa Newspaper Association and will be run between the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Des Moines Register, Iowa City Daily Iowan, and Iowa Falls Times Citizen.

“Iowa’s 250 newspapers are focused on providing information that helps their readers make informed decisions,” said Susan Patterson Plank, Iowa Newspaper Association Executive Director. “This project pulls together in one place for Iowans as much of the same information as the state health department previously gathered on its website.”

The site iowacoviddata.com will take data from the state health department and federal health and human services and centralize it in a that makes information on new COVID cases, death, and hospitalizations at the state and county level easier for Iowans to access and understand.

The website will be updated weekly on Wednesdays, coinciding with the state’s release of new data.

The papers warn that the number of new COVID-19 cases is likely greater than the state is reporting due to the increase in at-home tests, which are rarely reported to health departments.

