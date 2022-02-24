City: Sprinkler systems at Geneva Towers only on first floor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 11-story Geneva Tower only has a fire sprinkler system on the first floor of the building, according to an official from the city of Cedar Rapids.

It passed a fire inspection about four days before an overnight fire on the ninth floor injured several people early Saturday morning. The building was grandfathered into fire code.

The Affordable Housing Network, which is run through Four Oaks Family and Children Services, operates the building. The group received about $4.5 Million in rental income, according to the groups’ 990 ending in June 2020.

Geneva Tower is an income-based (HUD) housing property for seniors aged 62 and older and adults with disabilities. After the fire, one man said his brother had to use the stairs while he was in a wheelchair.

An inspection shows other fire suppression systems, like a fire pump, in the building weren’t inspected on schedule. Geneva Towers was also cited in the report for an emergency light needing a new battery, combustible material in front of electrical panels and fire doors not closing properly.

Michael Battien, who is a spokesperson with the city of Cedar Rapids, said in an email the delinquent inspection doesn’t mean the pump was inoperable. He also called these violations minor, and the operator fixed them quickly.

Elianna Novitch, who is a communications manager for Four Oaks, said in an email the failure of inspection for its fire suppression system happened because the service date was placed on the wrong place on the tag. She wrote it had no effect on the fire.

“The suppression system is properly serviced,” Novitch wrote. “It had no bearing on the fire.”

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other groups helped those displaced from the fire.

The Red Cross is provided a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building downtown.

The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is preparing three meals a day to serve out of its mobile kitchen to those who lived at Geneva Tower. It says Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, donated meals to the displaced residents.

It is also collecting new underwear and socks of all sizes at their location on C Avenue northwest.

