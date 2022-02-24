Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City: Sprinkler systems at Geneva Towers only on first floor

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 11-story Geneva Tower only has a fire sprinkler system on the first floor of the building, according to an official from the city of Cedar Rapids.

It passed a fire inspection about four days before an overnight fire on the ninth floor injured several people early Saturday morning. The building was grandfathered into fire code.

The Affordable Housing Network, which is run through Four Oaks Family and Children Services, operates the building. The group received about $4.5 Million in rental income, according to the groups’ 990 ending in June 2020.

Geneva Tower is an income-based (HUD) housing property for seniors aged 62 and older and adults with disabilities. After the fire, one man said his brother had to use the stairs while he was in a wheelchair.

An inspection shows other fire suppression systems, like a fire pump, in the building weren’t inspected on schedule. Geneva Towers was also cited in the report for an emergency light needing a new battery, combustible material in front of electrical panels and fire doors not closing properly.

Michael Battien, who is a spokesperson with the city of Cedar Rapids, said in an email the delinquent inspection doesn’t mean the pump was inoperable. He also called these violations minor, and the operator fixed them quickly.

Elianna Novitch, who is a communications manager for Four Oaks, said in an email the failure of inspection for its fire suppression system happened because the service date was placed on the wrong place on the tag. She wrote it had no effect on the fire.

“The suppression system is properly serviced,” Novitch wrote. “It had no bearing on the fire.”

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other groups helped those displaced from the fire.

The Red Cross is provided a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building downtown.

The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is preparing three meals a day to serve out of its mobile kitchen to those who lived at Geneva Tower. It says Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, donated meals to the displaced residents.

It is also collecting new underwear and socks of all sizes at their location on C Avenue northwest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Ty Jerman(left) and Abdullateef Malallah(Right) have been charged with threats of terrorism
Iowa State Students charged with threats of terrorism
Expected snowfall amounts from the afternoon on Thursday, February 24, 2022, through the...
Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Ukraine loses Chernobyl site in Russia attack; peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Latest News

Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about the importance of setting smart...
Financial advisor on how to make smart financial goals
A teenager faces charges and a man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting.
Teen charged in Waterloo shooting that sends one to the hospital
Authorities in Jo Daviess County are investigating the deaths of two people.
Two found dead in rural Galena home Wednesday
Johnson County to use random selection to divide Direct Assistance funds
Muscatine Humane Society says dog owner felt “overwhelmed;” handed them through window
Couple facing charges in Fruitland animal neglect case