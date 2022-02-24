Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Global markets rocked, oil soars on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Foreign conflict thousands of miles away has implications here, including an emotional response to seeing a country under attack.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward a sharply lower open, following a global plunge and a surge in oil prices Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military action in Ukraine, prompting Washington and Europe to vow sanctions on Moscow that may roil the global economy.

Oil prices jumped by more than $7 per barrel and futures for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off by more than 2.5%.

Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell as much as 5% as traders tried to figure out how large Putin’s incursion would be and the scale of Western retaliation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week
Expected snowfall amounts from the afternoon on Thursday, February 24, 2022, through the...
Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Ty Jerman(left) and Abdullateef Malallah(Right) have been charged with threats of terrorism
Iowa State Students charged with threats of terrorism
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Two Iowa State University students are accused of making threats on social media against the...
Iowa State Students charged with threats of terrorism
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
More military rockets appear to be fired from Russian territory into Ukraine.
RAW: Rocket fire seen in Ukraine, apparently from Russian territory
An Iowa couple says they have ties to Ukraine and Russia.
Iowa couple with ties to Ukraine, Russia concerned for family