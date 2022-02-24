Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Ty Jerman(left) and Abdullateef Malallah(Right) have been charged with threats of terrorism
Iowa State Students charged with threats of terrorism
Expected snowfall amounts from the afternoon on Thursday, February 24, 2022, through the...
Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Latest News

Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack.
Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World expresses outrage over Russia’s Ukraine invasion; Britain to freeze assets of Russian banks
In this March 22, 2012 file photo, protestors, Lakesha Hall, of Sanford, center, and her son,...
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen’s death changes nation