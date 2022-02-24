Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque non-profit partners with local organizations to make period products more accessible to middle and high school students

A Dubuque non-profit is partnering with different organizations to make period products more accessible, especially to middle and high school students.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Crystal Luna is currently a student at the University of Dubuque, but just a couple of years ago, she was a high school student at Hempstead. That is when she first heard of the Red Basket Project, a local group that makes period products more accessible to people in the community.

”Being a girl you do not always know when you are going to get your period and so having this accessible and having in all of our bathrooms made it super easy for us,” she mentioned.

Now she and her sorority sisters are partnering with the Red Basket Project to put together “period packs,” small bags with products like tampons, pads, and wipes.

Co-founder Beth Gilbreath said the non-profit started when they realized there was not anyone else providing period products to those that could not afford them. However, they then learned the need was even bigger.

”We received a call from a guidance counselor at Hempstead High School that said they have high school girls not attending school when they are menstruating,” she revealed. “We were shocked.”

According to Walmart’s website, a pack of tampons could cost close to ten dollars there, a price Gilbreath said some Dubuque students just cannot afford. So now they can get them free.

Products in the period pack are enough to last through one menstrual cycle. Gilbreath mentioned in 2021 they distributed more than $58,000 in products to the community.

”When people are menstruating and they do not have the products they need, that is a health concern and it is also a matter of dignity,” Gilbreath added. “By providing the products it just lets people continue to participate in life: go to school, go to work, enjoy life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district approves 4-day school week

Latest News

Rendering of the new City Hall in North Liberty
North Liberty preparing more money for new city hall project
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
Impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict can be felt in Iowa
The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next...
Donations for Hawkeyes’ wrestling facility tops $25 million
Mental Health Liaison reflects on six months working with the Iowa City Police Department
Mental Health Liaison reflects on six months working with the Iowa City Police Department