Donations for Hawkeyes’ wrestling facility tops $25 million

The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena have gone past the $25 million mark.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena have gone past the $25 million mark.

Since launching the Carver Circle campaign nearly two years ago, a total of 225 supporters have donated to the project. Construction on the $26.5 million facility is expected to begin in June.

The 38,500-square-foot building will have a tunnel connecting it to Carver-Hawkeye and will nearly double the amount of training space and establish a street-level hall of champions honoring Iowa wrestlers.

