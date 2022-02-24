Donations for Hawkeyes’ wrestling facility tops $25 million

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department has announced donations for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena have gone past the $25 million mark.

Since launching the Carver Circle campaign nearly two years ago, a total of 225 supporters have donated to the project. Construction on the $26.5 million facility is expected to begin in June.

The 38,500-square-foot building will have a tunnel connecting it to Carver-Hawkeye and will nearly double the amount of training space and establish a street-level hall of champions honoring Iowa wrestlers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.