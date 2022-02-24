Show You Care
Arguments heard regarding Iowa law that would impact state abortion access

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a state law that would require women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment, before getting an abortion.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a state law that would require women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment, before getting an abortion.

The law originally mandated a wait-time of 72 hours, but that was struck down by the state’s supreme court in 2018.

In 2020, the majority-Republican legislature approved an amendment that changed the wait-time to 24 hours.

A district court ruled that unconstitutional, after a lawsuit from planned parenthood.

Governor Kim Reynolds appealed the district court’s decision to Iowa’s Supreme Court -- who heard oral arguments on it Wednesday morning.

Advocates on each side of the debate say the ruling could have large impacts.

“If the Iowa Supreme Court overturns the state constitutional protection for safe and legal abortion, lawmakers who control the state government would have the unchecked authority to ban abortion,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

Maggie DeWitte with Pulse Life Advocates says she hopes the decision will be reversed.

“When we’re talking about a decision that is as monumental as the life of your unborn child, and whether to continue that life or not, it only makes common sense that we give that woman some time,” DeWitte said.

Federal law would still protect abortion access, but that could be overturned this summer in a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

That would leave all abortion decisions up to state lawmakers.

