Willie Ray helps feed displaced Geneva Tower residents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a fire displaced and injured residence in the Geneva Tower apartments in Cedar Rapids, the Salvation Army says Willie Ray has donated meals to the displaced Geneva Tower residents.

The Cedar Rapids resident who has made a name for himself helping people in time of need has stepped up yet again.

Still no specific timeframe for how long residents will be displaced, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been housing people temporarily at the Veritas Church across the street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Salvation Army is thankful for Willie Ray's Q Shack for reaching out to donate a meal to the displaced Geneva Towers...

Posted by The Salvation Army - Cedar Rapids, IA on Monday, February 21, 2022

