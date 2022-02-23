WATCH: Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Xavier punch their tickets to state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City High and Xavier needed just one more win to play in Des Moines.

Both had tough competition in the regional finals, but strong offense powered the two state title contenders to victory.

The Little Hawks took down Linn Mar 59-51. The Saints outscored Keokuk 58-36 on their way back to Wells Fargo Arena.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.