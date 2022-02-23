Show You Care
WATCH: Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell gives State of the City address

Tiffany O'Donnell.
Tiffany O'Donnell.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell will give the State of the City address virtually at noon on Wednesday.

O’Donnell said it will be held virtually, in-part because of pandemic concerns, but also because it will allow people to watch it when their schedules allow.

The video message will be presented by O’Donnell and the League of Women Voters of Linn County.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

