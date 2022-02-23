Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Latest News

A home was damaged in an area where recent shelling has been reported.
Shell strikes home in Ukraine's Donbas region
A bus driver worked to help a man with a wheelchair get out. Then employees at First Resources...
Iowa heroes rescue people from burning bus in Ottumwa
An Iowa hospital faces a lawsuit after a stranger walked into its NICU and fed someone else's...
Iowa hospital faces lawsuit after stranger feeds someone else's baby in NICU
A woman in suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she was wrongly arrested and jailed...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong person
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates