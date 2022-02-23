Two grant programs to help older, low-income residents in northeast Iowa stay in their homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) has received almost $3 million in grants that will allow it to help older and low-income residents in northeast Iowa renovate and stay in their homes.

ECIA staff said funds from the Healthy Homes Production Grant will go toward addressing common deficiencies in homes. Staff said they believe to have enough money to work on just over 100 homes.

The Older Adult Home Modification Grant will help people 62 and older stay in their homes for a longer period of time. Staff said, by renovating the houses and making them more accessible, they can help elderly people age in their house.

”The major benefit to being able to stay in your home longer is you can kind of offset the cost and the burden of a nursing home or needing to have in-home care, etc. if you’re able to get around inside your house without any hazards,” ECIA Lead and Building Codes Inspector Walter Nims said.

ECIA says the demand is high, and they already have waiting lists for both programs.

Those interested in applying can find more information here.

