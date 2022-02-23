Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system passes to the southeast of Iowa, sending a broad area of light snow across the eastern portion of the state on Thursday afternoon and night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa, starting at Noon on Thursday. Find out the latest information on current winter weather alerts here.

Snow begins during the late morning or early afternoon hours on Thursday, continuing until the early morning hours of Friday. Snowfall rates could reach moderate intensity at times, with the late afternoon and evening time periods most likely for that activity.

“While the overall impacts from this storm system will be minor, the timing could pose issues for Thursday evening’s commute,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “Plan to give yourself some extra time to get home from work or school as a result, and practice smart winter driving practices.”

Total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely across all of eastern Iowa, whether somebody is formally included in the Winter Weather Advisory or not, according to Winters. Snow will be light and fluffy in nature due to the cold air that will be in place ahead of the storm.

Some minor blowing snow may occur in open areas as winds increase to around 10 to 20 mph during the evening on Thursday.

Drier conditions return after this storm system, Winters said, with no additional chances for rain or snow in the 9-day forecast.

