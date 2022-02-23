Showdown over funding for Brighton Fire Department

BRIGHTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crowd of people showed up Tuesday night for Brighton’s City Council meeting. They had concerns over funding for the fire department, and firefighters’ threats to quit over the controversy.

The city of Brighton, along with the surrounding townships, fund the fire department.

The Fire Department says funding from the city, about 7 thousand dollars, stopped coming in 2021.

A long list of people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. They shared the distrust they felt when it came to how money had been handled, along with the sense that it was unfair for the townships to fund the department without contributions from the city.

Another part of the issue: the money simply might not be there. Before public comments, Brighton Mayor Melvin Rich passed around and then read aloud some prepared remarks. Those remarks addressed rumors of firefighters quitting over this controversy. They also stated the fire department was not being defunded.

The remarks said for fiscal year 2023, the city will give the fire department about 4 thousand dollars. The mayor said the city was still looking for ways to make up the difference.

The meeting ended at around 8:30pm, and many people stayed for more than an hour afterward. The last thing the mayor told KCRG was, “We’ll figure it out. This is a good town.”

City of Brighton, Iowa - Mayor’s Remarks 1. The Fire Department is NOT being defunded. The Fire Fund is part of the General Fund and its budget for fiscal year 2023 is $67,206, up from $62,526 for fiscal year 2022. 2. In previous years, annual payments of approximately $7,000 were paid into the Fire Fund with half coming from the general fund and half coming from the city’s gas fund. based on current guidance from the Iowa Department of Management and from the city’s attorney, payment to the fire fund from the gas fund cannot be made at this time. 3. For fiscal year 2021, the council has agreed to transfer $7,400 into the fire fund. The city has insufficient funds in the general fund to do so, but the council voted on a Resolution to use American Rescue Plan funds to make the transfer. 4. For fiscal year 2022, no action will be taken to transfer funds from funds outside the General Fund into the fire fund until the 2021 audit is completed. The City recently requested additional audit services due to possible improper transfers of funds. 5. The projected revenue for the General Fund for fiscal year 2023 is approximately $244,000 and includes Township service fees. Out of these monies, the city must budget for police protection, fire department expenses, garbage services, parks, animal control, library services, cemetery expenses, legal services, community building and city hall expenses. 6. For fiscal year 2023, the city has budgeted $4,026 to be transferred into the Fire Fund out of General Fund tax dollars. 7. The council continues to search for additional sources of revenue to supplement the General Fund. 8. To conclude, the City of Brighton has a Fire Department that is well equipped, has substantial reserves, is well insured, and has experienced and passionate volunteer firefighters. The Council has been made aware from unfortunate social media posts and a green flier that was distributed, of threats of resignation. If members of the volunteer fire department do resign, the Council stands ready to take immediate action to continue to comply with lawful requirements to supply fire protection.

