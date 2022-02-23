Several groups in Cedar Rapids work to help some of the city’s most vulnerable after Geneva Tower fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several organizations are working together to help the dozens of people forced from their homes by a high rise fire in Cedar Rapids. It happened at Geneva Tower early Sunday morning. The apartments serve the elderly and those who are disabled through the Affordable Housing Network.

The Red Cross is providing a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building downtown.

The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is preparing three meals a day to serve out of it’s mobile kitchen to those who lived at Geneva Tower. About 50 people are staying at the temporary shelter, and even more come for food.

”At the shelter we’re feeding for about 65 servings each meal,” Shawn DeBaar said, Captain at The Salvation Army.

Access to food was already a struggle before the fire to so many living in the building. Feed Iowa First installed it’s first refrigerator-style pantry inside Geneva Tower in 2020, to give residents easy access to fresh vegetables during growing season.

”I believe we’ve moved about 2,000 pounds of produce through that specific location this year,” Emmaly Renshaw explained, Program Manager at Feed Iowa First.

The Salvation Army has started collecting new underwear and socks of all sizes at their location on C Avenue northwest.

“Most people left with just the clothes on their back and so these items are essential,” DeBaar said.

Used clothing can be taken to Goodwill or to the Salvation Army’s thrift store on Council Street northeast. Geneva residents are being given vouchers to shop those stores.

”Someone might have some items that they need that are different than somebody else’s so that way they can kind of pick and choose what they need,” Emily Holley said, Regional Communications Manager at the American Red Cross.

Many people are working together to help some of the city’s most vulnerable know that they’re supported not only with essential items, but in hearts and on minds.

“Well wishes to the Geneva community just know that we’re sending our love from Feed Iowa First,” said Renshaw.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.