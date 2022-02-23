Show You Care
Quiet and cold today, snow returns tomorrow

One to three inches of snow likely tomorrow afternoon/evening
Plan on a cold but quiet Wednesday. Snow returns to the area tomorrow afternoon!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a fairly quiet day, though it’ll be a cold one! Expect wind chills below zero the entire morning. Actual highs this afternoon should range from the mid-teens north to lower 20s farther south. The next system is still on track to move into the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. This system is all in the form of snow and given the timing, tomorrow evening’s commute could be rather slick with snow falling in the area. At this time, it appears the entire area will receive one to three inches with isolated higher amounts by Friday morning. This weekend, plan on generally quiet weather with highs mainly in the 30s, though a few 40s can’t be discounted in the southern half of the area. Have a good day!

