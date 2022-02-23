Montana Man pleads guilty in derecho repair fraud case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who cheated a Cedar Rapids derecho victim out of more than $10,000 in insurance proceeds, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud.

57-year-old William Allen Hurlbut Jr. from Montana admitted that he came to Iowa after the derecho professing to be a handyman doing business. Hurlbut obtained a cell phone number with a local area code but lacked a required contractor license.

Hurlbut promised to fix the damage to the victim’s property after they advanced funds to him for that purpose. After receiving the insurance funds, he made purchases under a false pretense that he was buying materials to complete the project. Hurlbut then would return the items for a cash refund and use the money for gambling and personal items.

Hurlbut convinced his victim to loan him an additional $1,000 for lodging and food, which Hurlbut never repaid. Hurlbut performed little to no work on the project despite the fact that the victim had advanced more than $10,000 to Hurlbut for the repairs.

Proscecutors say that Hurlburt also towed the victim’s vehicle from the victim’s backyard to a junkyard without purchasing it from the victim or getting his permission.

Hurlbut faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

He must also pay back the victim in full.

