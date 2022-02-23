Show You Care
Luka Garza has number retired in special night at Carver Arena

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Luka Garza stole the show when he played at Iowa, and one Tuesday night, he did the same.

The Hawkeye legend had his jersey retired. No other Hawkeye will wear Garza’s number 55.

It is going to mean everything it is an incredible moment.

“It’s an incredible moment. that number obviously means a lot to me and my family. My dad wore that number and that is the reason I chose that number,” Garza said. “I put everything I had into that jersey for 4 years, so to see that go up in the rafters or something I’m never going to forget.”

Garza wasn’t the only Hawkeye great to have his jersey lifted to the rafters. Late Hawkeye legends Murray Weir, Charles “Chuck” Darling and Roy Marble were recognized.

“It means a lot that is something we always wanted to see happen,” said Devyn Marble, Roy’s son. “I would’ve wished he was still here to be able to enjoyed himself. Everything happens in time and we’re just thankful and appreciated the honor.”

