Kane Brown to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Kane Brown will perform at the Iowa State Fair this summer with special guest Jessie James Decker.

Organizers with the Iowa State Fair made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday, saying the performance is set for August 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at iowastatefair.org.

Other headliners already announced include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Nelly and Skillet.

