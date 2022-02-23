Iowa State Students charged with threats of terrorism

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two students from Iowa State University have been arrested and charged with threats of terrorism after social media posts warned people to avoid campus buildings.

University police say the posts contained warnings “not to come to Carver tomorrow at 4:30 pm” and to avoid “Parks Library.”

Iowa State University police also say it was not necessary to close down the campus.

Eighteen-year-old Abdullateef Malallah and 19-year-old Ty Jerman, both of Ames, have been charged with threats of terrorism in the case. Both are freshmen students at ISU.

“While there is no indication that either student planned to enact violence against the campus community, actions of this nature are treated as a serious crime,” university officials said.

University officials say there is no known connection between the two students at this time and that the posts were made separately.

Both are due in court on March 7th, 2022.

