Iowa school district approves 4-day school week

ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Cardinal Community School board approved a move to a four-day school week at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The district announced it was considering the move earlier this month. The new schedule is expected to begin next school year.

About 20-25 minutes per day will be added to days students are in class. The district says that will allow it to keep the amount of instructional hours the same, or very close.

The Superintendent told KCCI the decision was driven by factors like mental health concerns, pandemic-related challenges and teacher retention amid teacher shortages.

The district is still working to decide which day to take off.

