Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa school district approves 4-day school week

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day school week.(Cardinal Community School District)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Cardinal Community School board approved a move to a four-day school week at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The district announced it was considering the move earlier this month. The new schedule is expected to begin next school year.

About 20-25 minutes per day will be added to days students are in class. The district says that will allow it to keep the amount of instructional hours the same, or very close.

The Superintendent told KCCI the decision was driven by factors like mental health concerns, pandemic-related challenges and teacher retention amid teacher shortages.

The district is still working to decide which day to take off.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith Jr. was arrested Tuesday and...
2nd arrest made in 2020 shooting death of Des Moines woman
Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain.
AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain
A First Resources bus on fire on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Heroes rescue people from burning bus in Ottumwa
An Iowa hospital faces a lawsuit after a stranger walked into its NICU and fed someone else's...
Iowa hospital facing lawsuit after stranger sneaks into NICU, feeds someone else’s baby