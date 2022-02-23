Iowa hospital facing lawsuit after stranger sneaks into NICU, feeds someone else’s baby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa hospital faces a lawsuit after a stranger walked into its NICU and fed someone else’s baby.

Surveillance video caught someone going into MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines in December.

The child’s parents are seeking damages against the hospital and Adam Wedig. Police say Wedig posed as the baby’s father and got inside the NICU.

Court documents show the child’s parents were living at the Ronald McDonald House at the time while the child received treatment for heart problems. That’s when the parents got a call about a man handling their child.

They rushed to the hospital, where the father tried to follow Wedig.

Police arrested Wedig last month. He is now charged with two counts of criminal trespassing.

It is not yet clear why the man fed the baby.

