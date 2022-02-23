Iowa college students buy cafeteria worker new bike

CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of college students wanted to help pay it forward for a cafeteria worker who they say is the nicest on campus.

The five freshman go to Southwestern Community College in Creston.

They noticed the bike a cafeteria worker had been using to get around looked pretty rundown, and they wanted to do something to help.

They knew they couldn’t afford a car, so they put their money together and got him a new mountain bike.

They gave it to him last week.

“Our goal was to make him happy and return the favor in some sort of way,” Ross Tiedeman said. “And that’s why we all wanted to take the action, is to make someone else’s life a little better.”

The students also bought him a starter pack, which comes with a bike lock, lights, water bottle, and air pump.

