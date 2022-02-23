Show You Care
Iowa City police investigate report of suspicious man near elementary school

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a group of children from Lucas Elementary School, at 830 Southlawn Drive, reported a suspicious man that offered to give them a ride to school Wednesday morning.

Police said the man approached them in the area of Shamrock Drive and Arbor Drive, and commented on the cold weather, offering them a ride to school.

The kids reportedly declined additional offers and reported the incident when they arrived at school.

The man is described as being “older” with short gray hair, and driving a red, four-door sedan.

