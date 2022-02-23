Iowa City Community School District voices opposition to ‘transgender athlete’ bill

IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) - In a statement released on the school district’s official Twitter page, the Iowa City Community School District condemned bill H.F.2416 for it’s “attempts to prevent trans athletes from participating in high school, and in some cases, college and elementary school sports.

The bill would make it so that the only students allowed to participate in athletic events or sports designed specifically for boys or for girls, would be students whose birth certificates identify them that way.

The bill passed in the house on Monday with 55 in favor, with 39 against.

The full statement from the district read as follows:

“The Iowa City Community School District is strongly opposed to HF2416, a bill that attempts to prevent trans athletes from participating in high school, and in some cases, college and elementary school sports.

We want to make clear our ongoing support for transgender students and student-athletes. Our District has in place one of the most robust policies in the country to protect our LGBTQ+ youth.

This proposed bill will not detract us from our commitment to ensure every member of our school community is valued and respected regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.

An attack on transgender students is an attack on civil rights. Now is the time to contact your local State Senator. #ProtectTransYouth.”

The bill just needs the Iowa Senate’s approval and Governor Reynolds’s signature in order to become law.

