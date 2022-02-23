Internal investigation finds University of Iowa not in compliance with Clery Act

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An internal investigation on the University of Iowa shows they are not in compliance with federal law under the Clery Act. The findings show shortcomings with UI’s reporting of crime within 2 business days and its safety procedures.

“The Clery Act is a federal law that leads sets up a roadmap for campus prevention and response to crime,” said Abigail Boyer, Associate Executive Director for the Clery Center.

One UI student says she feels safe on campus but would like to be aware of incidents with up-to-date information.

“It feels very safe. But it would be good to have that kind of thing up to date. You know, what’s going on? So definitely important,” said McKayla Doyle.

The University is not yet under a Federal Board of Education investigation since it was only an internal investigation. Boyer says this can as a learning opportunity for the University.

“What we would recommend is that they take some time to put together a strategic plan for how they’re going to move forward. So they’ve already done that first step in identifying what the potential gaps are, " said Boyle.

Boyle suggests students speak up and the university encourage students to become involved with campus safety.

“The first step is one knowing that the Clery Act exists, which isn’t always true, and to really looking at ways in which the students themselves can get engaged in Campus Safety and Security on campus,” said Boyle.

The Board of Regents will meet Wednesday for a regular meeting to discuss the investigation findings.

