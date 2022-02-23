Heroes rescue people from burning bus in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) – Some people are being called heroes after saving people from a bus that caught fire in Ottumwa.

Surveillance video shows the bus catch fire, just after it pulled up to First Resources Corporation on Feb. 16.

Jerry Carder, the bus driver, told KCCI he knew he had to get a passenger in a wheelchair off the bus while the lift was still working, because it would stop working once the flames got higher.

As Carder worked to help get the man with a wheelchair out of the bus, Betty Barnes and Liz Cox, two employees with First Resources, ran toward the fire to help get other passengers out.

All 12 passengers, many with physical limitations, made it off the bus safely.

Witnesses say it was a matter of seconds after the last passenger made it to the sidewalk before the fire consumed the bus.

“I don’t see us as heroes,” Cox said. “I see us as doing what we needed to do. Our clients were in danger. We did what we needed to do.”

