Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Heroes rescue people from burning bus in Ottumwa

A bus driver worked to help a man with a wheelchair get out. Then employees at First Resources ran toward the fire to help too.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) – Some people are being called heroes after saving people from a bus that caught fire in Ottumwa.

Surveillance video shows the bus catch fire, just after it pulled up to First Resources Corporation on Feb. 16.

Jerry Carder, the bus driver, told KCCI he knew he had to get a passenger in a wheelchair off the bus while the lift was still working, because it would stop working once the flames got higher.

As Carder worked to help get the man with a wheelchair out of the bus, Betty Barnes and Liz Cox, two employees with First Resources, ran toward the fire to help get other passengers out.

All 12 passengers, many with physical limitations, made it off the bus safely.

Witnesses say it was a matter of seconds after the last passenger made it to the sidewalk before the fire consumed the bus.

“I don’t see us as heroes,” Cox said. “I see us as doing what we needed to do. Our clients were in danger. We did what we needed to do.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Road Conditions (2/22)
Freezing drizzle creates icy conditions on Iowa roadways Tuesday
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Victims frustrated with lack of charges from wrong-way crash on I-380
Three people were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Three injured in Fayette County crash
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Unemployment claim form
Epworth woman accused of stealing nearly $18k in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain.
AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain
An Iowa hospital faces a lawsuit after a stranger walked into its NICU and fed someone else's...
Iowa hospital facing lawsuit after stranger sneaks into NICU, feeds someone else’s baby
A bus driver worked to help a man with a wheelchair get out. Then employees at First Resources...
Iowa heroes rescue people from burning bus in Ottumwa
An Iowa hospital faces a lawsuit after a stranger walked into its NICU and fed someone else's...
Iowa hospital faces lawsuit after stranger feeds someone else's baby in NICU